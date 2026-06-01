Brewing Through History with Andria Zaia and Craig Larimer | The Inside Dish

On this episode, Mike Drabenstott welcomes Andria Zaia, Executive Director of the National Museum of Industrial History, and Craig Larimer, a local beer historian, to explore what brewing beer looked like through history.

They talk about NMIH's current exhibition 'Cheers to 250: Brewing in America,' as well as what we know about the Lehigh Valley's earliest days of beer making and the effect of Prohibition on breweries.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 6/1/26)

