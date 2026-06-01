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The Inside Dish

Brewing Through History with Andria Zaia and Craig Larimer | The Inside Dish

By Michael Drabenstott
Published June 1, 2026 at 4:15 PM EDT

On this episode, Mike Drabenstott welcomes Andria Zaia, Executive Director of the National Museum of Industrial History, and Craig Larimer, a local beer historian, to explore what brewing beer looked like through history.

They talk about NMIH's current exhibition 'Cheers to 250: Brewing in America,' as well as what we know about the Lehigh Valley's earliest days of beer making and the effect of Prohibition on breweries.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 6/1/26)

Tags
The Inside Dish Andria ZaiaCraig LarimerNational Museum of Industrial HistoryBeerBrewingHistory
Michael Drabenstott
Michael Drabenstott is host of The Inside Dish, a monthly program highlighting the exploding Lehigh Valley food and culinary scene. He interviews restaurateurs, artisans and others involved in bringing a unique assortment of foods and beverages to our region.
See stories by Michael Drabenstott
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