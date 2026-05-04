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The Inside Dish

Where Fire Meets Flavor with Nick Shuleski | The Inside Dish

By Shane McGee
Published May 4, 2026 at 3:43 PM EDT

On this episode, Shane McGee sits down with Nick Shuleski of Steak and Steel Hibachi, a Japanese gastropub restaurant in the heart of downtown Bethlehem. Nick talks about the food and drink options available at the restaurant.

Nick also shares what makes Steak and Steel unique and the experience they strive to provide for guests.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 5/4/26)

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The Inside Dish Steak and Steel HibachiNick ShuleskiJapanese foodBethlehem
Shane McGee
Shane McGee is a rotating host of The Inside Dish. He is also on the Board of Directors of the Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association. He currently serves as Treasurer.
See stories by Shane McGee
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