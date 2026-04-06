Smoke, Spice, and Island Soul with Kadon and Isaiah Barnwell | The Inside Dish

On this episode, Mike Drabenstott talks with brothers Kadon and Isaiah Barnwell, co-owners of Bincho Don, the Easton Public Market's newest vendor. Their island-inspired menu draws on their parents' cultural roots in Guyana and Honduras, as well as Filipino influences, to create a vibrant fusion of flavors.

Kadon and Isaiah share the stories behind some of their signature dishes and share how the aroma from their smoker alone helps draw in market-goers. They talk about sourcing bread from neighboring vendors and emphasize their overall goal to make every guest feel at home.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 4/6/26)

