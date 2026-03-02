Immersive Japanese Reverie with Kaitlin Cornelius and Tyler Chambers | The Inside Dish

On this episode, Shane McGee sits down with Kaitlin Cornelius, Director of Operations, and Tyler Chambers, General Manager at Okatshe, an immersive urban reverie Japanese concept that offers a glimpse into the streets of Tokyo.

They discuss the artful, shareable dishes that enable an exploration of new flavors, and the story of how Chef Jose Garces' love for Tokyo's electric atmosphere inspired the Allentown restaurant.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 3/2/26)

