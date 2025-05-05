© 2025
The Inside Dish

Standing Out on the Shelf with Luke Jaindl | The Inside Dish

By Michael Drabenstott
Published May 5, 2025 at 5:15 PM EDT

On this episode, Mike Drabenstott sits down with Luke Jaindl, Vice President of Jaindl Companies, to talk about the nearly 100 years of history behind the family-founded and operated company. Luke shares the story of how A-Treat came to be and how the Jaindl family became the latest to own and operate it.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 5/5/25)

Michael Drabenstott
Michael Drabenstott is host of The Inside Dish, a monthly program highlighting the exploding Lehigh Valley food and culinary scene. He interviews restaurateurs, artisans and others involved in bringing a unique assortment of foods and beverages to our region.
