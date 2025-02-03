© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Inside Dish

A Neighborhood Place with Blacinas' Eni and Quinn | The Inside Dish

By Heidi Stahl
Published February 3, 2025 at 5:42 PM EST

On this episode, Heidi Stahl welcomes Eni and Quinn of Blacinas, a cafe and catering company offering a fusion of Italian, Greek, and Spanish food. They talk about the menu's home-cooked family feeling and their dedication to creating meals made with love.

Eni and Quinn also share some of the staples and specials commonly found on the menu and talk about some of their partnerships throughout the Lehigh Valley, as well as exciting new offerings that are coming soon.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 2/3/25)

Tags
The Inside Dish BlacinasEastoncafeCateringculture
Heidi Stahl
Heidi joins WDIY as a volunteer and alternating host of The Inside Dish beginning February 2022.
See stories by Heidi Stahl
Related Content