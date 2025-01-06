Communicating Through Flavor with Laura Fay | The Inside Dish

On this episode, Mike Drabenstott talks with Laura Fay of Spectracolor Coffee Roasters in Easton about her journey through the beverage industry and to coffee. She talks about her love for the science of coffee and her fascination with the endless flavor profiles you can create.

Laura also shares their main menu items and talks about the joy of being able to share information about the coffee they're serving with customers. She talks about her effort to create a comfortable and welcoming space for the community, and what she's learned about herself through owning a business.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 1/6/25)