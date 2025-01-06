© 2025
The Inside Dish

Communicating Through Flavor with Laura Fay | The Inside Dish

By Michael Drabenstott
Published January 6, 2025 at 2:31 PM EST

On this episode, Mike Drabenstott talks with Laura Fay of Spectracolor Coffee Roasters in Easton about her journey through the beverage industry and to coffee. She talks about her love for the science of coffee and her fascination with the endless flavor profiles you can create.

Laura also shares their main menu items and talks about the joy of being able to share information about the coffee they're serving with customers. She talks about her effort to create a comfortable and welcoming space for the community, and what she's learned about herself through owning a business.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 1/6/25)

The Inside Dish Laura FaySpectracolor Coffee RoastersEastonCommunity
Michael Drabenstott
Michael Drabenstott is host of The Inside Dish, a monthly program highlighting the exploding Lehigh Valley food and culinary scene. He interviews restaurateurs, artisans and others involved in bringing a unique assortment of foods and beverages to our region.
See stories by Michael Drabenstott
