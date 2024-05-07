Family No Matter the Culture with Mohamed Hagag | The Inside Dish

On this episode, Mike Drabenstott sits down with Mohamed Hagag of Baba Bakery in Nazareth, where he and his family seek to bring traditional and delicious Middle Eastern culture to the Lehigh Valley.

Mohamed explains the coincidence that led him to opening the bakery, their methods of creating their tasty menu items, and the excitement of bringing more options to the region.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered, during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 5/6/24)