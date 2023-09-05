© 2023
The Inside Dish

Santiago to the SouthSide: Crafting the Perfect Donut with Donerds' Andy Underwood | The Inside Dish

By Michael Drabenstott
Published September 5, 2023 at 2:45 PM EDT

Mike Drabenstott welcomes Andy Underwood from Donerds Donuts, which just recently opened a new location in Bethlehem. Andy describes how he and his wife Annabel Figueroa started their donut adventures in Chile, why they moved to Jim Thorpe, what the "skunk line" is, and why donuts pair so well with coffee.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered, during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 9/4/23)

The Inside Dish Andy UnderwoodDonerds DonutsdonutsChileJim ThorpeCoffeeBethlehem
Michael Drabenstott
Michael Drabenstott is host of The Inside Dish, a monthly program highlighting the exploding Lehigh Valley food and culinary scene. He interviews restaurateurs, artisans and others involved in bringing a unique assortment of foods and beverages to our region.
