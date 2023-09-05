Santiago to the SouthSide: Crafting the Perfect Donut with Donerds' Andy Underwood | The Inside Dish

Mike Drabenstott welcomes Andy Underwood from Donerds Donuts, which just recently opened a new location in Bethlehem. Andy describes how he and his wife Annabel Figueroa started their donut adventures in Chile, why they moved to Jim Thorpe, what the "skunk line" is, and why donuts pair so well with coffee.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered, during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 9/4/23)