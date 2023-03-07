Transitioning to a Plant-Based Diet with Living Electric's Jess Cruz | The Inside Dish

Mike speaks with Jess Cruz, owner of Living Electric, a plant-based café and juice bar in Allentown.

They talk about Jess' decision to move to a plant-based diet, some of Living Electric's offerings, such as coconut wraps, fresh juices and walnut meat-based street tacos, and the importance of paying attention to the fruits and vegetables you consume.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered, during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 3/6/23)