"A Fire for What's Next" with Ashley Pizarro | The Entrepreneurs' Club

On the debut episode of The Entrepreneurs' Club at WDIY, Carter McKinney sits down with Ashley Pizarro, founder of LovelyyFaces Spa Lounge, to talk about her journey into the beauty industry and how she's seen the Lehigh Valley and her business grow over time.

Ashley shares the education and knowledge required to work in cosmetology and talks about the importance of making sure clients know you care about them, and talks about her experience as a Latina woman business owner.

The Entrepreneurs' Club at WDIY brings listeners honest conversations about leadership, creativity, and community impact, with lessons from founders and leaders. New episodes air periodically on Thursdays from 6:30 to 7:00 PM.

(Original air-date: 4/30/26)

