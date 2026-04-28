The Final Thursdays of the Month: April, July, October, December 2026

The Entrepreneurs’ Club at WDIY is a platform for honest conversations on entrepreneurship, leadership, creativity, and community impact. Hosted by Carter McKinney, the show highlights real stories and lessons from founders and leaders building with discipline, responsibility, and long-term vision. McKinney has already been hosting his Lehigh Valley-based podcast, The Entrepreneurs’ Club, since late 2025. Now, special episodes of the show will be premiering on WDIY's airwaves and online spaces quarterly throughout the year.