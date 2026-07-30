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The El-Chaar Chronicles

State Action on Forever Chemicals and Wildlife Crossings with Stephanie Wein | The El-Chaar Chronicles

By Karen El-Chaar
Published July 30, 2026 at 3:40 PM EDT
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On this episode, Karen El-Chaar welcomes back Stephanie Wein, Clean Water and Conservation Advocate with PennEnvironment, to discuss the landmark progress being made in the state legislature on banning PFAS in consumer products and creating wildlife corridors.

Stephanie explains how wildlife corridors would help keep the state's animal populations safe from road collisions and Governor Shapiro's recent formation of an interagency working group on the issue. Plus, what everyday products PFAS, also known as forever chemicals, are found in, how they put people of all ages in danger, and historic cases of these chemicals invading our communities.

The El-Chaar Chronicles looks at topics less talked about in the Lehigh Valley. New episodes air periodically on Thursdays from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 7/30/26)

Tags
The El-Chaar Chronicles Stephanie WeinPennEnvironment Research & Policy CenterPFAswildlifeConservation
Karen El-Chaar
Karen El-Chaar is a longtime volunteer at WDIY. She is the host of the public affairs program, The El-Chaar Chronicles, where she discusses legal, environmental, and political issues. She is also a rotating host of WDIY music programs WDIY Classics, Jazz Factory, and Swing Sunday.
See stories by Karen El-Chaar
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