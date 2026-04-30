Dialogue Between Humans and Plants with Brent Chancellor | The El-Chaar Chronicles

On this episode, Karen El-Chaar is joined by Maddie Yang, host of WDIY's Roots and Resilience and Environmental Minute, to talk with Brent Chancellor, Executive Director and Assistant Conductor of the Reading Symphony Orchestra, and creator of ‘The Secret Symphony of Plants.’

Brent shares what sparked his idea of hooking electrodes to plants to record the sounds that each of them created and the process of turning those sounds into songs for full orchestras. He talks about deciding which instruments to use to translate the sounds, and how the project has impacted his view of nature.

The El-Chaar Chronicles looks at topics less talked about in the Lehigh Valley. New episodes air periodically on Thursdays from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 4/30/26)

