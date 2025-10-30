Protecting the Arctic with Alex Shahbazi | The El-Chaar Chronicles

On this episode, Karen El-Chaar talks with Alex Shahbazi, Senior Manager of Arctic Programs at Ocean Conservancy, to take a look at the environmental issues being addressed on a geopolitical scale in the Central Arctic Ocean, from fishing to deep sea mining to shipping.

Alex talks about the short and long-term efforts that are being made in the region and how indigenous perspectives are being integrated into the work, as well as why people should care about these issues no matter where they live.

The El-Chaar Chronicles looks at topics less talked about in the Lehigh Valley. New episodes air periodically on Thursdays from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 10/30/25)

