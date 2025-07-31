© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Read a message from WDIY Executive Director Margaret McConnell on the recent House vote to claw back public media funding.
The El-Chaar Chronicles

"Marine Resources Belong to All of Us" with Chris Dorsett and Kelsey Lamp | The El-Chaar Chronicles

By Karen El-Chaar
Published July 31, 2025 at 3:46 PM EDT

On this episode, Karen El-Chaar first welcomes Chris Dorsett, Vice President of Conservation at the Ocean Conservancy, to talk about the ocean twilight zone. He explains what it is and why it's important to protect it, and discusses some of the environmental issues being addressed in the Arctic.

Then, Karen El-Chaar talks with Kelsey Lamp, Protect Our Oceans Campaign Director at Environment America, to share more about the issues discussed at the recent United Nations 3rd Ocean Conference. She talks about the work that can be done by state organizations and by everyday people.

The El-Chaar Chronicles looks at topics less talked about in the Lehigh Valley. New episodes air periodically on Thursdays from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 7/31/25)

Tags
The El-Chaar Chronicles Chris DorsettOcean ConservancyKelsey LampEnvironment America
Karen El-Chaar
Karen El-Chaar is a longtime volunteer at WDIY. She is the host of the public affairs program, The El-Chaar Chronicles, where she discusses legal, environmental, and political issues. She is also a rotating host of WDIY music programs WDIY Classics, Jazz Factory, and Swing Sunday.
See stories by Karen El-Chaar
Related Content