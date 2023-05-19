© 2023
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
el chaar 3k (1).png
The El-Chaar Chronicles

Conducting a Dental 'Mission of Mercy': Dr. Charles Incalcaterra | The El-Chaar Chronicles

By Karen El-Chaar
Published May 19, 2023 at 10:53 AM EDT
ECC5-18-23.png

On this episode of The El-Chaar Chronicles, Karen El-Chaar welcomes Charles J. Incalcaterra, DMD to discuss the upcoming Mom-n-PA dental mission event to be held at the Allentown Fairgrounds Agri-Plex on June 2-3.

They talk about what services will be provided at the free dental clinic, which is returning to the Lehigh Valley for the first time since 2014, the need for volunteers, eligibility and registration, and more.

The El-Chaar Chronicles looks at topics less talked about in the Lehigh Valley. New episodes air periodically on Thursdays from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 5/18/23)

Tags
The El-Chaar Chronicles Charles IncalcaterraMom-n-PAdental clinicAgri-PlexAllentown FairgroundsdentistsvolunteerismDentistry
Karen El-Chaar
Karen El-Chaar is a longtime volunteer at WDIY. She is the host of the public affairs program, The El-Chaar Chronicles, where she discusses legal, environmental, and political issues. She is also a rotating host of WDIY music programs WDIY Classics, Jazz Factory, and Swing Sunday. Karen currently serves as the president of the WDIY board of directors.
See stories by Karen El-Chaar
Related Content