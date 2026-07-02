One Small Piece: A Fight Against Cystic Fibrosis with Julia Emmert | Teen Scientist

On this episode, Abigail Wood welcomes Julia Emmert, an incoming biology student at the University of Notre Dame and a cystic fibrosis researcher whose personal experience with the rare genetic disease has fueled a determination to find better treatment and a cure.

Julia gives a glimpse into her work studying molecules produced by the dangerous Pseudomonas aeruginosa bacteria—and how they may contribute to lung damage in people with CF. Beyond the lab, Julia talks about her passion for advocacy, her bond with her late father, and why Notre Dame feels like the perfect next step.

Teen Scientist with host Abigail Wood brings you groundbreaking innovation in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics disciplines - entirely from a teenage perspective. Catch it the first Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 7/2/26)

