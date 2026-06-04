"A Collaborative Subject of Innovation" with Zinia Khattar | Teen Scientist

On this episode, Abigail Wood is joined by Zinia Khattar, an 18-year-old biomedical researcher from San Diego whose work focuses on mitochondrial dysfunction that causes diseases like diabetes and Parkinson's disease.

Zinia shares the family story that sparked her interest in biomedicine and talks about her work co-authoring peer-reviewed research that she had published as a high schooler. Beyond doing the work for recognition, Zinia shares her desire to make a true impact on the world and shares her advice for other young scientists.

Teen Scientist with host Abigail Wood brings you groundbreaking innovation in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics disciplines - entirely from a teenage perspective. Catch it the first Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 6/4/26)

