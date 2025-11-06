The Science Behind Equitable Transportation with Megan Lysowski | Teen Scientist

On this episode, Abigail Wood sits down with Megan Lysowski, Director of FEATpa, to talk about the nonprofit's electric bike programs and community outreach. They discuss the focus on sustainability, independence, and education that drive's the organization's mission.

Megan talks about the moment she realized she had a passion for advocacy work and what guided her to FEATpa, and shares some of the legislative changes that are needed to support their efforts.

Teen Scientist with host Abigail Wood brings you groundbreaking innovation in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics disciplines - entirely from a teenage perspective. Catch it the first Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 11/6/25)

