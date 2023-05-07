© 2023
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
TeenScientist.png
Teen Scientist

Stepping Into the Lab with Jason Wang: 2023 Regeneron Science Talent Search Finalist | Teen Scientist

By Rayna Malhotra
Published May 7, 2023 at 1:28 AM EDT
JasonWang.jpg

On this episode of Teen Scientist, Rayna Malhotra welcomes Jason Wang, a senior at Brentwood High School in Tennessee and 2023 Regeneron Science Talent Search Finalist.

Jason talks about his work involving cellular and molecular biology, particularly how the Ras signaling protein affects the connections between cancer cells. He also talks about his experience conducting research at Vanderbilt University's Macara lab, his love of swimming, his reaction to being named an STS Finalist, as well as why it's never too late to get involved in the field of scientific research.

TSS5-4-23.jpg

Teen Scientist with host Rayna Malhotra brings you groundbreaking innovation in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics disciplines - entirely from a teenage perspective. Catch it the first Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 7:00 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 5/4/23)

Tags
Teen Scientist Jason WangRegeneron Science Talent Searchfinalistcellular and molecular biologyRas signaling proteinresearchVanderbilt UniversitySTEMswimmingscience competition
Rayna Malhotra
Rayna Malhotra, host of Teen Scientist on WDIY aims to bring listeners groundbreaking innovation in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics, entirely from a teenage perspective. She is a junior at Moravian Academy in Bethlehem and wants to pursue a career in pharmacology research and drug development.
See stories by Rayna Malhotra
Related Content