Hypertension Research, Climate Change and a Love of Space: A Conversation with Osirumiji Ihude| Teen Scientist

Rayna Malhotra speaks with Osirumiji Ihude, a teenage student, researcher, climate activist and space enthusiast from Zimbabwe.

They talk about his research projects, such as combating hypertension and projects to aid ocean exploration, learning how to code, serving as a climate ambassador in Zimbabwe, fighting gender-based violence in schools, and more.

(Original air-date: 4/6/23)