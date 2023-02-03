Biotechnology, Gene Therapy and Festivals: The Work of Tamas J. Laufer | Teen Scientist

On this episode of Teen Scientist, Rayna Malhotra welcomes Tamas J. Laufer, a Hungarian student studying biochemical engineering at University College London.

They talk about his current research focused on cell and gene therapies, the future applications of biotechnology, Tamas' experience working with with the Hungarian Scientific and Innovation Olympics and founding the Outland Fesztival, his future professional plans, and more.

Teen Scientist with host Rayna Malhotra brings you groundbreaking innovation in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics disciplines - entirely from a teenage perspective. Catch it the first Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 7:00 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 2/2/23)