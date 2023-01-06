STEMM Education, Genomics, and Solving Pediatric Cancer: St. Jude's Kate Ayers and Dr. James Downing | Teen Scientist

Rayna Malhotra speaks with Kate Ayers, manager of the Cancer Education Program at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital about the STEMM Education and Outreach Program, the Research Immersion Program and how both benefit students, along with how Kate works to address issues of equity in STEMM education, and her own personal journey and experiences.

Then Rayna speaks with Dr. James Downing, St. Jude's President and CEO about his 36-year career with St. Jude's, the hospital's work in genomics and genomic sequencing to make progress toward new treatment options for pediatric cancers, as well as St. Jude's long-term goals in using this research to treat patients.

(Original air-date: 1/5/23)