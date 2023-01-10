-
STEMM Education, Genomics, and Solving Pediatric Cancer: St. Jude's Kate Ayers and Dr. James Downing | Teen ScientistRayna Malhotra speaks with St. Jude's Kate Ayers about their STEMM and research educational programs, and also chats with St. Jude's President and CEO Dr. James Downing about the hospital's work in genomics.
-
STEMM Education, Genomics, and Solving Pediatric Cancer: St. Jude's Kate Ayers and Dr. James Downing | Teen ScientistRayna Malhotra speaks with St. Jude's Kate Ayers about their STEMM and research educational programs, and also chats with St. Jude's President and CEO Dr. James Downing about the hospital's work in genomics.