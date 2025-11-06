© 2025
Teen Connect

"Put In the Work and Results Will Come" with Virginia Kraus | Teen Connect

By Helen Cox
Published November 6, 2025 at 4:03 PM EST

Helen Cox is joined by Virginia Kraus a senior member of Saucon Valley High School's cross country team, to explore the life of a student athlete. Virginia shares what her daily life looks like as someone prioritizing athletic success.

Virginia talks about becoming the first PIAA runner to win the state cross country championships four years in a row and the preparation that goes into those wins, as well as her belief in the value of academic success over athletic success.

Teen Connect explores local and global issues impacting teens and our community through connections with guests and their experience. Catch it on alternating first Thursdays of the month at 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 11/6/25)

Helen Cox
Helen Cox is the host of Teen Connect, one of WDIY's Youth Media Program shows. She is a student at Saucon Valley High School (class of '27).
