Teen Connect

"Poetry Is the World" with Isavel Mendoza | Teen Connect

By Yashvi Javia
Published July 3, 2025 at 12:34 PM EDT
National Endowment for the Arts

Yashvi Javia and Helen Cox are joined by Isavel Mendoza, a recent graduate of the Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts and the winner of the 2025 Poetry Out Loud national competition. Isavel talks about how his passion for poetry and theatre began and how performing poetry is different than other arts.

Isavel also shares some of his favorite poets, poems, and artists and talks about productions and lines in poems that have impacted him.

Teen Connect explores local and global issues impacting teens and our community through connections with guests and their experience. Catch it on alternating first Thursdays of the month at 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 7/3/25)

Yashvi Javia
Yashvi Javia is part of WDIY's Youth Media Program, hosting Teen Connect. She is a student at Saucon Valley High School ('25).
