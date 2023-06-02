Let Yourself Shine Through: Vishruth Hanumaihgari and the College Selection Process | Teen Connect

Siddhant Khandelwal is back with another episode of Teen Connect, this time welcoming Parkland High School student Vishruth Hanumaihgari for an important conversation about making college decisions as a high school senior.

From the Common App to preparing personal statements, narrowing down college selections and remembering to maintain a social life, Vishruth shares tips and describes his decision process, which has led to him being an incoming freshman at Duke University.

Teen Connect explores local and global issues impacting teens and our community through connections with guests and their experience. Catch it on alternating first Thursdays of the month between 6:00 between 7:00 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 6/1/23)