The Importance of Promoting Acceptance, Diversity and Inclusion with GLVCC's Danielle Joseph | Teen Connect

Siddhant Khandelwal welcomes Danielle Joseph, Executive Vice President of the Diversity Councils at the Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce to discuss the importance of promoting acceptance and equity.

They also discuss Danielle's roles at the Chamber, breaking down divisions and connecting with one another, and the need to improve listening and communications for the betterment of society.

(Original air-date: 2/2/22)