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Roots and Resilience

Sustainability Through Stewardship with Sarah DeGrendel | Roots and Resilience

By Maddie Yang
Published September 1, 2026 at 2:00 PM EDT

On this episode, Maddie Yang speaks with Sarah DeGrendel, Bethlehem's first Sustainability Manager, about the city's efforts to build a more resilient future. Sarah talks about her role with the city and the Bethlehem Climate Action Plan, a 300-page roadmap addressing several areas of community life.

Sarah explores some of the biggest environmental challenges Bethlehem is facing and the importance of community involvement in creating meaningful change, with different ways for residents to get involved no matter their age or background.

Roots and Resilience celebrates the individuals and communities who are making a difference in the fight for a sustainable future. Catch new episodes the first Tuesday of each month at 6 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 9/1/26)

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Roots and Resilience Sarah DeGrendelCity of Bethlehemsustainabilityenvironmental justiceCommunity
Maddie Yang
Maddie Yang is a student in WDIY's Youth Media Program. She is the host of <a href="https://www.wdiy.org/show/environmental-minute" target="_blank" link-data="{&quot;cms.site.owner&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;0000017a-4483-d15b-a7fb-4fb7df130000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ae3387cc-b875-31b7-b82d-63fd8d758c20&quot;},&quot;cms.content.publishDate&quot;:1746548062142,&quot;cms.content.publishUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;0000018a-b348-d8b5-a1da-fb580a9c0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.content.updateDate&quot;:1746548062142,&quot;cms.content.updateUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;0000018a-b348-d8b5-a1da-fb580a9c0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.directory.paths&quot;:[],&quot;anchorable.showAnchor&quot;:false,&quot;link&quot;:{&quot;attributes&quot;:[],&quot;cms.directory.paths&quot;:[],&quot;linkText&quot;:&quot;Environmental Minute&quot;,&quot;target&quot;:&quot;NEW&quot;,&quot;attachSourceUrl&quot;:false,&quot;url&quot;:&quot;https://www.wdiy.org/show/environmental-minute&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;00000196-a660-d3cc-a5de-a7e2682d0001&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ff658216-e70f-39d0-b660-bdfe57a5599a&quot;},&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;00000196-a660-d3cc-a5de-a7e2682d0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;809caec9-30e2-3666-8b71-b32ddbffc288&quot;}">Environmental Minute</a>, providing listeners a glimpse into the world of environmental sustainability. She also is a roating host of the limited series for April 2025, <a href="https://www.wdiy.org/show/roots-and-resilience" data-cms-id="00000195-ed43-dd20-a5ff-ed5febcc0000" data-cms-href="https://www.wdiy.org/show/roots-and-resilience" link-data="{&quot;cms.site.owner&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;0000017a-4483-d15b-a7fb-4fb7df130000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ae3387cc-b875-31b7-b82d-63fd8d758c20&quot;},&quot;cms.content.publishDate&quot;:1744394709469,&quot;cms.content.publishUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;0000017b-a235-d2e6-ab7f-feb525b30000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.content.updateDate&quot;:1744394709469,&quot;cms.content.updateUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;0000017b-a235-d2e6-ab7f-feb525b30000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.directory.paths&quot;:[],&quot;anchorable.showAnchor&quot;:false,&quot;link&quot;:{&quot;linkText&quot;:&quot;Roots and Resilience&quot;,&quot;attributes&quot;:[],&quot;attachSourceUrl&quot;:false,&quot;item&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000195-ed43-dd20-a5ff-ed5febcc0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;a582b839-295b-38ac-8471-6f9eda5f0ffb&quot;},&quot;cms.directory.paths&quot;:[],&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;00000196-2606-d697-a5fe-278f95030000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;c3f0009d-3dd9-3762-acac-88c3a292c6b2&quot;},&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;00000196-2606-d697-a5fe-278f94fb0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;809caec9-30e2-3666-8b71-b32ddbffc288&quot;}">Roots and Resilience</a>.
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