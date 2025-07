The Strategy of Sustainability with Bina Indelicato | Roots and Resilience

On this episode, Maddie Yang is joined by Bina Indelicato, founder of Eco Evolutions, a sustainability consulting firm specializing in LEED certification. Bina talks about her background in environmental engineering and her shift to sustainability work.

Bina explains some of the details of her work, including the scope of greenhouse gas emissions and the concept of carbon offsets. She talks about her work with clients like sports organizations and schools and encourages listeners to take their own small steps toward sustainability.

Roots and Resilience celebrates the individuals and communities who are making a difference in the fight for a sustainable future.

(Original air-date: 7/1/25)