A Natural and Beneficial Garden with Louise Shaefer | Roots and Resilience

On this episode, Abigail Wood talks with Louise Shaefer, Co-Founder of Edge of the Woods Native Plant Nursery in Orefield. Louise shares the initial spark for the business and her belief in the value of native plants.

Louise also discusses some common native plants that can attract pollinators and the importance of simply welcoming insects to find and stay in your yard. She shares some of Edge of the Woods' usual and upcoming events and initiatives and the positive impact they hope to make on the community and environment.

Roots and Resilience celebrates the individuals and communities who are making a difference in the fight for a sustainable future. Catch new episodes on Tuesdays in April at 6 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 4/29/25)

