© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
🍂 Help keep WDIY's Fall Membership Drive short. Support the Buy-Back Campaign today! 🧡
Q:LV

Honoring Love for What It Is: LGBTQ+ Marriage with Donna Forsythe | Q:LV

By Ashleigh Strange
Published September 24, 2024 at 11:55 AM EDT

Dr. Ashleigh Strange sits down with Donna Forsythe of Lehigh Valley Celebrants to talk about the organization's work to officiate LGBTQ+ weddings in a way that's intimate, personalized, and original. Donna has officiated around 600 weddings so far, and she shares some of the shining moments from the long list of beautiful days.

Donna also talks about LV Celebrants' efforts to suggest inclusive vendors for all the related wedding needs, and the idea that you can sense a vendor's vibe very early on in the process. She also shares her organization's inclusive practices, their determination to put their money where their mouth is, and training available for those looking to become inclusive marriage officiants.

Q:LV presents leading-edge conversations about LGBTQIA+ culture and community in the Lehigh Valley and beyond. New episodes air periodically on Thursdays at 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 7/22/24)

Tags
Q:LV Donna ForsytheLehigh Valley CelebrantsLGBTQ+ friendly businessesLGBTQ+ marriageLehigh Valley
Ashleigh Strange
Dr. Ashleigh Strange (they/them) is the host of WDIY's <a href="https://www.wdiy.org/show/qlv" data-cms-id="0000017d-e071-df16-a9ff-eb7df44b0000" data-cms-href="https://www.wdiy.org/show/qlv" link-data="{&quot;cms.site.owner&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;0000017a-4483-d15b-a7fb-4fb7df130000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ae3387cc-b875-31b7-b82d-63fd8d758c20&quot;},&quot;cms.content.publishDate&quot;:1714790478673,&quot;cms.content.publishUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;0000017b-a235-d2e6-ab7f-feb525b30000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.content.updateDate&quot;:1714790478673,&quot;cms.content.updateUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;0000017b-a235-d2e6-ab7f-feb525b30000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.directory.paths&quot;:[],&quot;anchorable.showAnchor&quot;:false,&quot;link&quot;:{&quot;linkText&quot;:&quot;Q:LV&quot;,&quot;attributes&quot;:[],&quot;attachSourceUrl&quot;:false,&quot;item&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;0000017d-e071-df16-a9ff-eb7df44b0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;a582b839-295b-38ac-8471-6f9eda5f0ffb&quot;},&quot;cms.directory.paths&quot;:[],&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;0000018f-4179-d28b-a79f-c17fdea50000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;c3f0009d-3dd9-3762-acac-88c3a292c6b2&quot;},&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;0000018f-4179-d28b-a79f-c17fde990000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;809caec9-30e2-3666-8b71-b32ddbffc288&quot;}">Q:LV</a>. They are also executive director of the Governor’s Advisory Commission on LGBTQ Affairs in Pennsylvania.
See stories by Ashleigh Strange
Related Content