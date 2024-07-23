LGBTQ+ Affirmation in Business with Brittany Keal | Q:LV

Dr. Ashleigh Strange welcomes Brittany Keal, Vice President of Diversity Councils at the Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce, to talk about how businesses can be more welcoming for LGBTQ+ customers and employees. They discuss the LV Chamber's initiatives that work to encourage local businesses to be vocal and educated about the support for the community.

Brittany also talks about her experience with code switching at work, gives tips for businesses looking to be more LGBTQ+ friendly, and explains the importance of supporting the community year-round instead of just during Pride Month.

Q:LV presents leading-edge conversations about LGBTQIA+ culture and community in the Lehigh Valley and beyond. New episodes air periodically on Thursdays at 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 7/22/24)