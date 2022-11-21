© 2022

WDIY has resumed broadcasting on 93.9 FM in the Easton/Phillipsburg area at reduced power. We are continuing to make equipment repairs to restore full power.

Q:LV

Simple, Casual Elegance with a Touch of Whimsy: Civic Theatre's William Sanders | Q:LV

Published November 21, 2022 at 6:58 AM EST


Justan Parker Fields welcomes William Sanders, Managing Artistic Director of the Civic Theatre of Allentown for a conversation about the power and energy of community theater.

Together, they talk about Civic Theatre's efforts to increase diversity, equity, inclusion and access to its performances, as well as its educational programs and the upcoming 2023 season. Justan and William also remember Civic Theater's former house manager and volunteer coordinator, Susan Fread.

Q:LV celebrates LGBTQIA+ culture and community, while also inspiring and educating listeners. Listen in every third Thursday of the month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Business Beat or Wellness Lehigh Valley.

(Original air-date: 11/17/22)

Justan Parker Fields
Justan (he,him,his) is a community leader and co-founder of Change Now, a local nonprofit with a focus on the unsheltered neighbor population here in the Lehigh Valley. He also is co-founder and lead organizer for equality and justice with Black Lives Matter Lehigh Valley.
