Plan Lehigh Valley

"We Can't Afford to Think Medium" with Minsoo Park | Plan Lehigh Valley

By Margaret McConnell
Published October 6, 2025 at 3:47 PM EDT
Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation

On this episode, Margaret McConnell and co-hosts Becky Bradley and Matt Assad of the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission are joined by Minsoo Park of the LVPC to explore how the region's population has grown and how it will continue to do so.

Minsoo explains the AI model that he and the LVPC created to predict the Lehigh Valley's future growth, and the group discusses how this information can be used in various local sectors.

Tune in to new episodes of Plan Lehigh Valley the first Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following The Inside Dish.

(Original air-date: 10/6/25)

Margaret McConnell
Margaret McConnell is Executive Director of WDIY. She began her role in February 2024.
