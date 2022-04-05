© 2022
Unpacking the BuildLV Report with LVPC's Paul Carafides | Plan Lehigh Valley

Published April 5, 2022 at 11:55 AM EDT
Greg Capogna, along with Becky Bradley and Matt Assad from the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission welcome Paul Carafides, the LVPC’s Director of Transportation Planning and Data to discuss the BuildLV Report, which focuses on non-residential traffic logistics and the importance of freight traffic to the Lehigh Valley's economy, but also its environment, road conditions and quality of life.

Tune in to new episodes of Plan Lehigh Valley the first Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following The Inside Dish.

(Original air-date: 4/4/22)

