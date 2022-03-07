The 2021 BuildLV Development Report with LVPC's Jill Seitz | Plan Lehigh Valley

Greg Capogna welcomes Becky Bradley and Matt Assad of the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission along with special guest Jill Seitz, Senior Community Planner at the LVPC to talk about the 2021 BuildLV Development Report for the Lehigh Valley, and explain its importance to the future of our region with indicators on local housing and non-residential commercial development.

(Original air-date: 3/7/22)