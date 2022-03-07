© 2022
bannerwmic4.png
Plan Lehigh Valley

The 2021 BuildLV Development Report with LVPC's Jill Seitz | Plan Lehigh Valley

Published March 7, 2022 at 8:46 PM EST
Lehigh Valley Planning Commission
Housing attainability statistics in the Lehigh Valley, according to the BuildLV annual development summary in the 2020-21 LVPC Organizational Report.

Greg Capogna welcomes Becky Bradley and Matt Assad of the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission along with special guest Jill Seitz, Senior Community Planner at the LVPC to talk about the 2021 BuildLV Development Report for the Lehigh Valley, and explain its importance to the future of our region with indicators on local housing and non-residential commercial development.

Tune in to new episodes of Plan Lehigh Valley the first Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following The Inside Dish.

(Original air-date: 3/7/22)

Plan Lehigh Valley Becky BradleyMatt AssadJill Seitz2021 BuildLV Development ReportLehigh Valley Planning CommissionAffordable HousingHousingHousing PricesUrban PlanningDevelopment
Greg Capogna
Greg began his role as WDIY's Executive Director in October, 2018. He brings 30 years of broadcast management experience to the station, having held executive positions with the nation’s largest commercial radio corporations including Cumulus Media, Citadel Broadcasting, and Clear Channel Communications in the south and midwest. Before starting his role at WDIY, he also spent five years as a consultant in marketing, sales and sales management to radio stations in the south. He holds a BAA from Central Michigan University in broadcast journalism and lives in Bethlehem.
