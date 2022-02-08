© 2022
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Plan Lehigh Valley.png
Plan Lehigh Valley

Discussing TIP Money and Infrastructure Investments with PennDOT's Mike Rebert | Plan Lehigh Valley

Published February 8, 2022 at 1:05 PM EST
EastonBridge.jpg
Sarit Laschinsky
/
WDIY

Greg Capogna, along with Becky Bradley and Matt Assad from the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission welcome Mike Rebert, PennDOT District 5 Executive to talk about the draft Transportation Improvement Program (TIP), including the local impact with the recent passing of the Federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

They also discuss the amount of investment coming to the Lehigh Valley for projects in process or planned for the near future, plus the benefits to residents of Lehigh and Northampton Counties.

Tune in to new episodes of Plan Lehigh Valley the first Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following The Inside Dish.

(Original air-date: 2/7/22)

Tags

Plan Lehigh Valley Mike RebertPennDOTDistrict 5Transportation Improvement ProgramInfrastructure Investment and Jobs ActInvestmentInfrastructureLehigh ValleyLehigh Valley Planning Commission
Greg Capogna
Greg began his role as WDIY's Executive Director in October, 2018. He brings 30 years of broadcast management experience to the station, having held executive positions with the nation’s largest commercial radio corporations including Cumulus Media, Citadel Broadcasting, and Clear Channel Communications in the south and midwest. Before starting his role at WDIY, he also spent five years as a consultant in marketing, sales and sales management to radio stations in the south. He holds a BAA from Central Michigan University in broadcast journalism and lives in Bethlehem.
See stories by Greg Capogna
Related Content