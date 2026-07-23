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Perspectives

The Rebellion History Books Missed with Dan Hertzog and Sarajane Williams | Perspectives

By John Pearce
Published July 23, 2026 at 2:00 PM EDT
The Fries Rebellion
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IMDb

John Pearce sits down with Dan Hertzog, Director, and Lower Macungie Historical Society President Sarajane Williams, to explore the locally-produced film 'The Fries Rebellion.' They talk about the lesser known moment in U.S. and Lehigh Valley history and how the rebellion was sparked.

Dan and Sarajane talk about the process of planning and creating the movie, including the casting process with local actors, finding a plot for the movie, and staying as authentic as possible.

Tune in to Perspectives to hear about local history and the humanities, residents' stories, and organizations doing good in their neighborhoods. New episodes air the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 7/23/26)

Tags
Perspectives Dan HertzogSarajane WilliamsFries RebellionLocal Historyfilmmaking
John Pearce
John is the host of the monthly WDIY show, Perspectives. He previously served as a rotating host of Lehigh Valley Discourse and was the local host and board operator for WDIY's broadcast of NPR news programs.
See stories by John Pearce
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