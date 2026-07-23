The Rebellion History Books Missed with Dan Hertzog and Sarajane Williams | Perspectives

John Pearce sits down with Dan Hertzog, Director, and Lower Macungie Historical Society President Sarajane Williams, to explore the locally-produced film 'The Fries Rebellion.' They talk about the lesser known moment in U.S. and Lehigh Valley history and how the rebellion was sparked.

Dan and Sarajane talk about the process of planning and creating the movie, including the casting process with local actors, finding a plot for the movie, and staying as authentic as possible.

Tune in to Perspectives to hear about local history and the humanities, residents' stories, and organizations doing good in their neighborhoods. New episodes air the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 7/23/26)

