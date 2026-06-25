The Lehigh Valley's Hispanic Community with Lupe Pearce and Alvaro Díaz | Perspectives

John Pearce talks with Lupe Pearce, founder, and Alvaro Díaz, former board president, of the Hispanic American Organization, about the growth of the local Hispanic population over the past 50 years.

Lupe and Alvaro share their stories of immigrating to the United States and how they've adapted to the region, as well as the role of the HAO in supporting culture and community.

Tune in to Perspectives to hear about local history and the humanities, residents' stories, and organizations doing good in their neighborhoods. New episodes air the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 6/25/26)

