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Perspectives

The 1876 Philadelphia World's Fair with Dr. John Hepp | Perspectives

By John Pearce
Published May 28, 2026 at 3:34 PM EDT

John Pearce sits down with historian Dr. John Hepp to look back on the 1876 Philadelphia Centennial Exposition, the first U.S. World's Fair during the country's 100th anniversary. John explains how Philadelphia was chosen as the venue and what the event looked like.

They explore the tie between the 1876 World's Fair and the Civil War, plus John explains his process for heavily researching the event and discusses the countries and cultures involved.

Tune in to Perspectives to hear about local history and the humanities, residents' stories, and organizations doing good in their neighborhoods. New episodes air the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 5/28/26)

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Perspectives Dr. John Hepp1876 Philadelphia Centennial ExpositionHistory
John Pearce
John is the host of the monthly WDIY show, Perspectives. He previously served as a rotating host of Lehigh Valley Discourse and was the local host and board operator for WDIY's broadcast of NPR news programs.
See stories by John Pearce
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