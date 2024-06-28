Rhythm of Life: A History of Lehigh Valley Newspapers with Dr. James Higgins | Perspectives

On this episode, John Pearce welcomes Dr. James Higgins to talk about the history of newspapers in the Lehigh Valley. From their earliest days as sort-of "gossip pages" that would be unrecognizable as newspapers now, to their current role as time capsules for historians, the pair explores it all.

They discuss how bias has always existed in newspapers, how newspapers used to serve as a way to keep communities connected, and their current shift to digital.

Tune in to Perspectives to hear about local history and the humanities, residents' stories, and organizations doing good in their neighborhoods. New episodes air the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 6/27/24)