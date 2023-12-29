© 2023
Exploring "Nones" and "Dones" with Rev. Sue Pizor Yoder | Perspectives

By John Pearce
Published December 29, 2023 at 11:04 AM EST

On this episode, John Pearce sits down with Reverend Sue Pizor Yoder to talk about her co-authored book "Hear Us Out: Six Questions on Belonging and Belief" that investigates many young people's shift away from religion, and how they continue to find meaning in their lives elsewhere.

Sue explains the idea of "nones" — people who have no religious affiliation — and "dones" — people who once practiced religion but no longer do. They explore the idea that while an increasing number of young people don't consider themselves religious, they may still consider themselves spiritual.

Tune in to Perspectives to hear about local history and the humanities, residents' stories, and organizations doing good in their neighborhoods. New episodes air the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 12/28/23)

John Pearce
From the age of 9, John had his sights set on a career in broadcasting. But instead, he wound up teaching French and Spanish at Muhlenberg College for 40 years. Now, in retirement, John gets to call the mic and earphones his buddies at our studios in eclectic South Bethlehem. His signoff: "Remember to be gentle with your neighbor."
