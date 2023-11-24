© 2023
Perspectives

Sharing the Voices of Native Women with Carla Messinger | Perspectives

By John Pearce
Published November 24, 2023 at 1:10 PM EST

On a special Thanksgiving episode of Perspectives, John Pearce welcomes Carla Messinger, Director, Cultural Educator, Consultant and Preservationist of Native American Heritage Programs, to give voice to Native American women through the ages and discuss Native heritage.

Carla is a descendant of Lenapes and seeks to educate on the experience of the countless tribes still in existence across the country.

Tune in to Perspectives to hear about local history and the humanities, residents' stories, and organizations doing good in their neighborhoods. New episodes air the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 11/23/23)

Tags
Perspectives Native AmericansNative American societyThanksgivingLenapeCarla MessingerHistoryLehigh ValleyPennsylvania
John Pearce
From the age of 9, John had his sights set on a career in broadcasting. But instead, he wound up teaching French and Spanish at Muhlenberg College for 40 years. Now, in retirement, John gets to call the mic and earphones his buddies at our studios in eclectic South Bethlehem. His signoff: "Remember to be gentle with your neighbor."
See stories by John Pearce
