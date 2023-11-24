Sharing the Voices of Native Women with Carla Messinger | Perspectives

On a special Thanksgiving episode of Perspectives, John Pearce welcomes Carla Messinger, Director, Cultural Educator, Consultant and Preservationist of Native American Heritage Programs, to give voice to Native American women through the ages and discuss Native heritage.

Carla is a descendant of Lenapes and seeks to educate on the experience of the countless tribes still in existence across the country.

Tune in to Perspectives to hear about local history and the humanities, residents' stories, and organizations doing good in their neighborhoods. New episodes air the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 11/23/23)

