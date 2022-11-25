Recognizing Native American Contributions and History with Carla Messinger | Perspectives

John Pearce welcomes Carla Messinger, a Lenape descendant and Director, Cultural Educator, Consultant and Preservationist at Native American Heritage Programs, for a conversation about the many facets of Native American life - then and now.

They talk about the origins and many contributions of Native Americans to our society, and also why Native Americans are "invisible," despite the fact that they live, work and play amongst us.

(Original air-date: 11/24/22)