Perspectives

Water Cures, St. Luke's, and Influenza: The History of Medicine with Dr. James Higgins | Perspectives

Published October 28, 2022 at 10:40 AM EDT
John Pearce welcomes professor James Higgins, PhD, an expert in the history of medicine and author of the book The Health of the Commonwealth.

Together they discuss how the Native Americans in Pennsylvania dealt with illnesses and diseases, why the 1918-22 flu pandemics hit Pittsburgh particularly hard, the history of St. Luke's and medicine in the Lehigh Valley, and more.

Tune in to Perspectives to hear about local history and the humanities, residents' stories, and organizations doing good in their neighborhoods. New episodes air the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 10/27/22)

John Pearce
From the age of 9, John had his sights set on a career in broadcasting. But instead, he wound up teaching French and Spanish at Muhlenberg College for 40 years. Now, in retirement, John gets to call the mic and earphones his buddies at our studios in eclectic South Bethlehem. His signoff: "Remember to be gentle with your neighbor."
