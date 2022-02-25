© 2022
Perspectives

Lenape History and Heritage with Carla Messinger | Perspectives

Published February 25, 2022 at 12:20 PM EST
John Pearce brings focus to the Lenape Indigenous people from the Lehigh Valley region with guest Carla Messinger, a cultural educator, Lenape heritage conservationist, and nationally recognized author, as she takes listeners back through local history and the importance of teaching indigenous heritage programs to the next generations.

Tune in to Perspectives to hear about local history and the humanities, residents' stories, and organizations doing good in their neighborhoods. New episodes air the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 2/25/22)

Tags

Perspectives Carla MessingerLenapeIndigenous peoplescultural educatorcultureheritageLocal HistoryHistoryConservation
John Pearce
From the age of 9, John had his sights set on a career in broadcasting. But instead, he wound up teaching French and Spanish at Muhlenberg College for 40 years. Now, in retirement, John gets to call the mic and earphones his buddies at our studios in eclectic South Bethlehem. His signoff: "Remember to be gentle with your neighbor."
