© 2022
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
🎧 Support WDIY's Spring Membership Drive. Less than $5,000 to go! Tap here to donate or call 610-758-8810. 🎧
OnEveryMainSt.png
On Every Main Street

Emmaus Historical Society's Teri-Sorg McManamon and Boys & Girls Club's Winston Alozie | On Every Main Street

Published April 12, 2022 at 12:36 PM EDT
oems--2022-04-11.png

Greg Capogna sits down with Teri-Sorg McManamon of the Emmaus Historical Society to share and talk about the local history of Emmaus, their museum and volunteer programs, as well as upcoming summer events for the community to participate in.

Then, Greg welcomes Winston Alozie, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Bethlehem to talk about this great community resource and how it builds character and instills confidence in the neighborhood youth it serves.

Tune in to On Every Main Street Mondays from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 4/11/22)

Tags

On Every Main Street Boys & Girls Club of BethlehemWinston AlozieTeri-Sorg McManamonEmmaus Historical SocietyLocal HistoryVolunteersummer eventsYouthcommunity resourceneighborhoods
Greg Capogna
Greg began his role as WDIY's Executive Director in October, 2018. He brings 30 years of broadcast management experience to the station, having held executive positions with the nation’s largest commercial radio corporations including Cumulus Media, Citadel Broadcasting, and Clear Channel Communications in the south and midwest. Before starting his role at WDIY, he also spent five years as a consultant in marketing, sales and sales management to radio stations in the south. He holds a BAA from Central Michigan University in broadcast journalism and lives in Bethlehem.
See stories by Greg Capogna
Related Content