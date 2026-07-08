Megan's Museum Minute: Week of 7/8/26

Welcome to Megan’s Museum Minute, your guide to the best museums, exhibitions, and cultural happenings across the Lehigh Valley and the region in 2026! I’m Megan van Ravenswaay, and each week I’ll bring you behind-the-scenes stories, insider tips, family-friendly ideas, and easy date night plans. From historic sites to special exhibitions and festivals, consider this your go-to guide for the Lehigh Valley’s 250th anniversary year. Let’s start your cultural adventure now on Megan’s Museum Minute!

Museum Spotlight

Get ready for a powerful new way to experience the American Revolution.

I am proud to introduce Unheard: The American Revolution — Stories of Ordinary People in Extraordinary Times, a new graphic novel anthology from the Northampton County Historical & Genealogical Society.

Launching in Easton, Unheard brings the Revolutionary era to life through ten vivid, previously unheard stories set at the historic 1753 Bachmann Publick House—where history is not just remembered, but reimagined. This is not the story of generals and declarations alone. It’s the story of farmers, tavern workers, travelers, soldiers, and everyday people whose lives were shaped by revolution unfolding all around them.

Through the dynamic artwork of award-winning illustrator Jonathan Hill, these moments become immersive, cinematic, and deeply human. Meet young Anna Gambold, who encounters George Washington in a quiet moment that reveals leadership beyond legend. Travel to Bethlehem with the Marquis de Lafayette as illness and reflection interrupt a life of revolution. And follow Phillis, an enslaved Black woman navigating a legal system still struggling to define the meaning of liberty.

These stories reveal fear, loyalty, resistance, and survival—not as distant history, but as lived experience right here in the Lehigh Valley.

Unheard transforms the Bachmann Publick House into a living stage where ordinary people step into extraordinary times. Discover the Revolution you’ve never been told—because some stories were never written down… until now.

The novel was also designed to be a part of a field trip package for educators. Purchase a copy and get access to educator resources at sigalmuseum.org.

Date Night

Looking for a date night that mixes Revolutionary War history with a great summer vibe? Head to downtown Easton for the Bachmann Block Party on July 10 from 3 to 10 p.m., during Heritage Week.

Set in front of the historic 1753 Bachmann Publick House, this one-night celebration transforms 2nd Street into a colonial-inspired gathering space—where the spirit of the American Revolution meets a modern-day beer garden.

Enjoy live music, local food and drinks, and a relaxed outdoor atmosphere right where tavern life once buzzed during the Revolutionary era. Nearly 300 years ago, this corner of Easton was a place for conversation, debate, and community—and for one night, it comes alive again.

Grab a drink, find a seat, and imagine what it might have felt like as soldiers, travelers, and townspeople gathered here in uncertain times, sharing news and stories that shaped a new nation. Today, you’ll get that same sense of connection—just with better beer, great music, and a summer night under the stars.

Whether you come for the history, the music, or the atmosphere, the Bachmann Block Party is the perfect Revolutionary-inspired date night.

Save the date: July 10 in Easton.

Family-Friendly Activity

Get ready for a fun-filled, family-friendly celebration underground and above ground!

Join Crystal Cave in Kutztown as it celebrates its 155th anniversary with a full day of special events and activities the whole family will love. Explore one of Pennsylvania’s most famous natural wonders, then enjoy a festival-style celebration right outside the cave. Kids can take part in hands-on activities, enjoy free giveaways, and try classic games like the dunk tank and dime toss.

Learn something new with fascinating honeybee and bat demonstrations, get up close with nature, and discover how these amazing creatures help our environment. And when it’s time to eat, enjoy a delicious pig roast, anniversary cake, and plenty of tasty treats to go around.

It’s part science, part history, and all fun—set in one of the region’s most unique destinations.

Celebrate 155 years of Crystal Cave with adventure, discovery, and memories the whole family can enjoy.

For details, visit CrystalCavepa.com.

Upcoming Highlights

Save the date for a unique step back in time with a walking tour of Bethlehem and the American Revolution!

Explore the historic streets of Bethlehem and discover how this Moravian community experienced the Revolutionary War era firsthand. As you walk, you’ll hear powerful stories of everyday people—craftspeople, families, and leaders—navigating a world shaped by conflict, faith, and the fight for independence. See historic sites up close and learn how Bethlehem played a surprising role in supporting the Revolutionary effort, all while experiencing the city as a living history landscape.

It’s part storytelling, part sightseeing, and all history—right where it happened. Save the date for the Bethlehem & The American Revolution Walking Tour.

For details and dates, visit DiscoverLehighValley.com.

2026 is a milestone year for the nation. From commemorative exhibitions to festive events, there’s so much to see and celebrate. To find out more about all these events and more, visit lehighvalley250.org.

That’s a wrap for your Museum Minute! I’ll be back next week with another quick look at our local culture.

